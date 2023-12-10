Crisis to Comeback: Safe and Healthy Colorado | Anne Lee Foster

This episode features Paonia resident, communications consultant, and climate advocate Anne Lee Foster. Prior to moving to the Western Slope, Ann Lee was living in Boulder and was the Director of Communications and Community Engagement at Colorado Rising where she served as the ballot initiative proponent and the lead spokesperson for the proposition 112 ballot initiative campaign in 2018. Currently she serves on the board of an organization called Safe & Healthy Colorado. Safe & Healthy Colorado is a grassroots, volunteer-led coalition of Coloradans who are working toward a safer, healthier future. Their new ballot initiative is focused on phasing out new fracking permits in Colorado by 2030.