Crisis to Comeback: Phase Out Of Fracking Ballot Initiative | Micah Parkin

By Kori Stanton
Published December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST

This episode features Executive Director and co-founder of 350 Colorado, Micah Parkin. 350 Colorado has been around for the last 10 years. It is a statewide movement-building organization around the issue of climate change with a focus on transitioning to a sustainable future. Micah has been doing climate and clean energy advocacy work for 27 years, first in her hometown just outside of  New Orleans and for the last 16 years here in Colorado. Notably, Micah worked with last week’s guest, Ann Lee Foster during their time at Colorado Rising while working on the 112 ballot initiative and the two of them continue to work together through the organization Safe & Healthy Colorado. Micah kicks off the conversation by talking about her work on the 112 ballot initiative and the new phase-out ballot initiative that 350 Colorado is currently working towards. Pledge to sign link.Here is a direct link to 350 Colorado's Event Calendar.

