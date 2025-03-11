Emerging Form - Sherry Richert Belul on Creativity and Kindness

How can our creative practice extend to the way we treat other people? How might we build entire careers out of our creative dreams? These questions are at the heart of our conversation with Sherry Richert Belul. We also talk about creating a “seamless life” with no delineation between work and play and how to pay attention to (and act on) the creative ideas that “just drop in.”

Sherry Richert Belul, founder of Simply Celebrate, helps people find creative, intentional, and impactful ways to celebrate life and to express love for family and friends. As a certified life coach, Sherry supports people in living their best lives, full of joy, success, engagement, and meaningful relationships. She is the author of Say it Now: 33 Creative Ways to Say I LOVE YOU to the Most Important People in Your Life, cohost of the Heart Wisdom Author Panel with Mango Publishing, and co-founder of The Secret Agents of Change kindness project. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Town + Country, and The Wall Street Journal.