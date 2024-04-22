© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Wasabi

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT

Wasabi, a popular sushi condiment, comes from the plant ‘Wasabia Japonica.’ It is related to radish, horseradish, and mustard. It was long thought that Wasabi would only grow in Japan. But American growers figured it out and now grow high quality Wasabi. It grows best in the warm southern climates where there is shade and moist, rich soil. It takes two years to harvest its underground rhizomes which are underground plant stems, which are ground into the familiar paste. Some substitute a strong flavored radish in place of Wasabi but it is not as good as real Wasabi.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb