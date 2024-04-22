Growing Home: Wasabi

Wasabi, a popular sushi condiment, comes from the plant ‘Wasabia Japonica.’ It is related to radish, horseradish, and mustard. It was long thought that Wasabi would only grow in Japan. But American growers figured it out and now grow high quality Wasabi. It grows best in the warm southern climates where there is shade and moist, rich soil. It takes two years to harvest its underground rhizomes which are underground plant stems, which are ground into the familiar paste. Some substitute a strong flavored radish in place of Wasabi but it is not as good as real Wasabi.