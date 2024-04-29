Growing Home: Hand Tools

It is easy to lose garden hand tools in the landscape. They get set down and then are hard to spot later. One way to keep track your tools while working in the yard is to make them show up better. Try spray painting the handles of your tools orange. Another solution is to wrap brightly colored duct tape around your tool handles for easy spotting. If you have a friend or neighbor that regularly borrows your tools, write your name on the handle with a permanent marker to help insure they get returned.