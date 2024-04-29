© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Hand Tools

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

It is easy to lose garden hand tools in the landscape. They get set down and then are hard to spot later. One way to keep track your tools while working in the yard is to make them show up better. Try spray painting the handles of your tools orange. Another solution is to wrap brightly colored duct tape around your tool handles for easy spotting. If you have a friend or neighbor that regularly borrows your tools, write your name on the handle with a permanent marker to help insure they get returned.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb