Growing Home: Mint

The late Jim Westerfield ran a bed-and-breakfast in Illinois for years, but his passion was breeding mint. He created mints with varying leaf and flower colors. Some of his mints mimic the flavors of citrus, pear, cotton candy, bubble gum, orange, pineapple, and more. His crowning achievement was “Hillary’s Sweet Lemon Mint,” one of the few mint varieties ever to be granted a United States patent. He even developed a mint that works as a stand-in for lettuce. His mints are available at Richters.com.