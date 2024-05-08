© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Hibiscus

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 8, 2024

Hibiscus are beautiful houseplants that need regular pruning and fertilization because they only flower on new growth. There is also a hardy perennial hibiscus for outside. Hardy hibiscus have showy gigantic, dinner plate-size flowers. It requires full to part sun, well-drained soil, and regular moisture. Mulch is also helpful. It benefits from occasional fertilization. It blooms from mid-summer to fall. After frost cut it back to slightly above the ground. Hardy hibiscus flower colors can be either white, pink, red or yellow.

