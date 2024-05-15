Growing Home: Perennial Flowers

There is an old saying among expert gardeners who grow perennial flower gardens, it goes like this, “The first year they sleep, the second year they creep and the third year they leap.” This is true and this old adage tells us how important patience is in the garden. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to evaluate the full potential of a flowering garden perennial. Always give at least three years before you pass final judgment. You might be surprised by what it does in the third and subsequent years of growth.

