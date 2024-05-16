Growing Home: Granny Smith Apple

In 1838, Maria Smith moved from England to New South Wales, Australia where she quickly became a local favorite baker of pies made from sweetened crab apples. She regularly tossed apple peels and cores out a kitchen window where they composted. An unusual tree sprouted in the compost that grew into her favorite tree. It produced full-sized sweet and tart green apples that made excellent pies. She died in 1870, but the tree was propagated and spread worldwide. Her name lives on as the “Granny Smith” apple.