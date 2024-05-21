© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Therapeutic Horticulture

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Gardeners are masters at patience in a world of instant communication, fast food and high-speed internet. Who else but a gardener would plant a seed in March for a ripe summer tomato? Only a gardener finds joy in planting a tree under whose shade they will never sit. Gardeners know the benefits of slowing down and lingering in the garden. Having patience not only grows food and flowers, but also gardening provides great therapy. In fact, some colleges and institutions offer degrees in therapeutic horticulture to help people who have mental or physical disabilities.

