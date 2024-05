When you buy raspberries, you can choose to grow “Everbearing” varieties, also known as “Primocanes.” Everbearing raspberries fruit twice per Summer. First, they bear on second year-old stems in the spring, and then bear again in late summer on the newest, first year stems. Non-everbearing raspberries only fruit once per cycle in the spring on second year-old stems. A good everbearing raspberry is “Joan J” which is thornless, tasty and heat tolerant.