Growing Home: Edible Flowers

Many flowers are edible and are a great way to spice up a salad. Begonias, calendulas, daylilies, dianthus, chrysanthemums, nasturtiums, pansies, tulips, and violas are all edible. Even the flowers of lilac shrubs are edible. There are also herbs that have edible flowers such as mint and chives. Some vegetables have edible flowers such as squash blossoms and. First, you must be a daring eater. Edible flowers must be organically grown. Only use flowers from locations where no herbicides or pesticides have been sprayed. Better yet, grow them yourself from seed.