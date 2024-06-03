Growing Home: Lupines

Lupines are showy garden perennials that form pea-like flower spikes in many colors. The most common variety is Russell Lupine. It was named for a farmer, George Russell in York, England. He bred lupines for over 25 years in the mid-20th century. The resulting Russell lupines are the most famous and beautiful. of all. Lupines need a half day or more of sunlight and bloom from spring to mid-summer. We have beautiful Rocky Mountain native lupines with silvery-green leaves that grow up to two feet high with showy spikes of blue to violet-colored flowers.

