Growing Home

Growing Home: Lupines

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Lupines are showy garden perennials that form pea-like flower spikes in many colors. The most common variety is Russell Lupine. It was named for a farmer, George Russell in York, England. He bred lupines for over 25 years in the mid-20th century. The resulting Russell lupines are the most famous and beautiful. of all. Lupines need a half day or more of sunlight and bloom from spring to mid-summer. We have beautiful Rocky Mountain native lupines with silvery-green leaves that grow up to two feet high with showy spikes of blue to violet-colored flowers.

