Growing Home

Growing Home: Tomato Mosaic Virus

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Tomatoes often suffer from plant diseases. One disease is transmitted by people who smoke or chew tobacco because the tobacco-based virus often resides on their fingers. This is because tomatoes are related to tobacco. If you use tobacco, always wash your hands thoroughly before handling or working around tomato plants. The name of the disease is “Tobacco Mosaic Virus” as infected leaves get angular yellow spots that resemble a mosaic. Also grow tomato varieties that have resistance to this disease.

Johnathon Rhubarb
