Growing Home

Growing Home: Homeowners Insurance

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Do you own your house? If the answer is yes, I have another question for you. Have you recently done some major home improvements? If so, your home may be significantly more valuable. That’s why it might be a good idea to revisit your homeowner’s insurance policy to be sure you are carrying adequate insurance in the case you need to make of a claim. The easiest way to determine what is covered is to look at the “Declaration Page” of your policy, which summarizes your coverage. Also, a visit with your insurance agent is always a good idea.

