Growing Home: Berries

Berries by definition are a multi-celled fruit having many seeds loosely imbedded in the pulp of the fruit. You probably never thought of bananas, pumpkins, eggplants and tomatoes as berries, but they are! Because cantaloupes have their seeds suspended in an open center of the fruit, technically it is not a berry. Because watermelons have many imbedded seeds scattered throughout the flesh of the fruit, it is classified as a berry. In fact, the watermelon is the largest of all berries. Perhaps it should be called waterberry, instead of watermelon

