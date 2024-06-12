© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Berries

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 12, 2024

Berries by definition are a multi-celled fruit having many seeds loosely imbedded in the pulp of the fruit. You probably never thought of bananas, pumpkins, eggplants and tomatoes as berries, but they are! Because cantaloupes have their seeds suspended in an open center of the fruit, technically it is not a berry. Because watermelons have many imbedded seeds scattered throughout the flesh of the fruit, it is classified as a berry. In fact, the watermelon is the largest of all berries. Perhaps it should be called waterberry, instead of watermelon

Johnathon Rhubarb
