We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
Growing Home

Growing Home: Drought Tolerant Ground Cover

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

If you are looking for a drought tolerant ground cover, consider low growing, spreading junipers as they fit the bill. For best results avoid super short varieties, less than 10" high at maturity, such as "Wilton Carpet," or "Bar Harbor," as weeds more easily penetrate their thinner leaf canopy. Instead, grow varieties that are between 1 to 2 feet in height like "Broadmoor," "Buffalo," or "Calgary Carpet." These varieties have less weed problems and are very hardy. They will need more water during their first year or two to get established.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
