Growing Home: Slugs

Slugs eat holes in the leaves and feed mainly at night. Slugs can disfigure a plant fast. They travel on an excreted mucus trail that protects them from desiccation. Look for their shiny mucus trails on your leaves as a warning that they are about. Slugs love an overwatered garden. Besides cutting back on water, there is a slug solution in your laundry room: dryer lint. Slugs won’t crawl over lint. Simply roll it into a rope and circle it around the plants prone to slug damage for protection. Also, slug bait containing iron phosphate is considered an effective organic control.