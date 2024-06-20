Growing Home: Mint Family

Mint is an easy to grow perennial in the yard, but there are lots of plants related to mint that can be grown as houseplants, herbs, and perennials. The mint family of plants is incredibly extensive and includes hundreds of herbs such as: lavender, catnip, oregano, rosemary, sage, savory, basil, thyme and more. The mint family also boasts many garden perennials such as bee balm, Russian sage, and obedient plant. There are even a few mint family houseplants: Swedish ivy and the colorful coleus. One common characteristic in all mints is that they have a very square shaped stem.