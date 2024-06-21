© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Edible Landscaping

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

In 1982 Rosalind Creasy wrote the award-winning book “The Complete Book of Edible Landscaping,” which was considered a landmark book on the subject of alternative landscaping. It was centered around the idea of planting food crops in place of lawns. Now there are numerous books on the same subject and has become a sizeable trend in landscaping. Unfortunately, in some neighborhoods with covenants, it is illegal to grow food in your front yard. There have been cases where homeowners faced restrictions or fines for cultivating front yard gardens.

