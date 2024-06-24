Growing Home: Dill

Dill is an easy to grow, reseeding annual herb in the carrot family. Besides being used for home-made pickles, dill is also great with chicken and grilled meats. It adds flavor to dips, soups, and potato salads. Fresh dill is superior to dried dill and can easily be grown in the garden. If you do a little research, you’ll find that there are dwarf varieties, types that are slower to set seed, and higher yielding varieties. Dill needs full sun and about one foot of space. To prevent excessive reseeding, pluck the flowers before the seed is set on the plant.