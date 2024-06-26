Growing Home: Seeds

Seeds are showing up in odd places. There are plantable note and business cards- impregnated with seeds. The Dutch have blooming postage stamps. Each stamp has garden seeds laminated into the stamp itself. After receiving a letter, you can then plant your stamps and watch them grow into the stamp’s flowers picture found on the front of the stamp. Tribal youth on the Colville reservation in Washington state are making round seed bombs made out of wet clay, compost, tree, flower, and grass seeds for tossing into forests that need restoration from major wildfires.

