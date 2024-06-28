Growing Home: Garden Germaniums

The garden geranium is native to South Africa. Geraniums are also known as ‘cranes bill’ as their seedpod resembles a crane’s beak. The Greek word for crane is geranos and thus the name evolved to geranium. They prefer a well-lit spot and need to dry out between watering. If you regularly pluck the spent flowers, it will promote more blooms. There is also a vining garden geranium that has ivy shaped leaves and is great for hanging baskets. Geraniums don’t make good cut flowers except for one variety known as “apple blossom,” as most drop their petals after being cut.