Growing Home: Tools

Corona, a well-known garden tool company, has created a unique pruner designed with women in mind. It has a dial with eight settings to accommodate any size hand for easier cutting. They also created a ratcheting pruner that increases your ability to cut through thick branches that you couldn’t cut through otherwise and were designed for people with weak hands. Pruners are sold as either anvil or bypass pruners. Bypass pruners have two blades that pass each other for clean, precise cuts. Anvil pruners have one sharp blade that cuts against a flat anvil, best for cutting through thicker branches.

