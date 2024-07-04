© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Lichens

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Lichens are those flat patches of green and yellow growing on rocks, boulders, and tree bark. Lichens are actually two different organisms (fungus and algae), both working together and living as one. The algae provide food for itself and the fungus through photosynthesis. The fungus provides protection for the algae. Lichens have been used for dyes, perfumes and in healing. Researchers have discovered beneficial chemicals in lichens with antibacterial, antiviral, compounds and can be processed into natural herbicides. Some lichens are poisonous and have been used on arrow tips to kill animals.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb