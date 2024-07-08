Growing Home: Ceiling Paddle fan

If you have ceiling paddle fans in a room, be sure to change the blade’s rotation for maximum summer efficiency. Stand under the fan to determine if it’s running clockwise or counterclockwise. In summer, toggle a small black switch found on the motor to get it to run counterclockwise. It is also a good time to vacuum dust and dirt from the motor and blades. Paddle fans work by causing extra evaporation on your skin which makes you feel cooler. When you leave the room, save energy by turning off the fan, as it only cools your skin, not the room,