Growing Home

Growing Home: Yard Work and Heavy Lifting

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Yard work can involve heavy lifting of planted pots, tubs, nursery trees and/or landscaping rocks. Unfortunately, heavy lifting may land you in the chiropractor’s office. Now there are simple, heavy duty nylon straps that sling around the pot or other heavy objects. It has handles on the strap, for one on each side of the pot. This enables two people to easily lift and move up to 200 lb. items with ease. I have used them, and they work great. They are much better than even using a dolly. Depending upon the size, these lifters retail from $25 up to $50.00 which is less than a visit to the doctor.

Johnathon Rhubarb
