Growing Home: Euphorbia

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 10, 2024

Euphorbia is a large and diverse genus of flowering plants, in the family Euphorbiaceae. Euphorbias are often known for the milky juice they produce when pruned or injured. This plant family includes those that are both loved and despised. Garden euphorbias include ornamental plants such as “snow on the mountain” and “cushion spurge” There are also many euphorbias that are houseplant succulents and some that resemble cacti. The nation’s most popular houseplant, the holiday poinsettia is a euphorbia. Conversely, one of the West’s worst weeds is also a euphorbia- the noxious “leafy spurge.”

Johnathon Rhubarb
