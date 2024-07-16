Growing Home: Zucchini

Most experts agree that zucchini is tastier when harvested at a smaller size (about 8 to 10 inches long) rather than letting them grow big. Check regularly for harvestable fruits because zucchini can grow very fast. While you are looking around the plant learn to control and identify squash bug eggs, nymphs and adults. If your zucchini develops a tip rot, it indicates that the flower did not get adequately pollinated. Inter-plant more flowers among your squash or place yellow-colored paper among the plants to attract more pollinating insects to the area.