Growing Home: Broccoli

After the main head on broccoli is harvested, people often assume the plant should be pulled. Instead, let it continue to grow, and you will see many smaller heads of broccoli lower on the plant. These small side shoot broccoli heads form right up until frost. Some broccoli varieties are better at side shoot production than others. Some good broccoli varieties that have both heat tolerance and more sideshoots include DeCicco, Green Goliath, Flash and Arcadia. While the side shoots are small, they can provide enough to add to side dishes or are great in salads.

