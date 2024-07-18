Growing Home: Photographing your Garden

The best time to take photos of your garden is in the early morning or the late afternoon. At these times of day, the sun emits a soft and warm golden glow, perfect for capturing beautiful images. Right after the sun sets is also a good time for lighting. It is important to avoid the harsh light that is especially impactful during the middle of the day. Overcast days also work for good shots. Your garden will shine a bit more if you lightly spray your plants with water. It also helps to spray water on the soil and walkways prior to shooting pictures.