© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Photographing your Garden

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

The best time to take photos of your garden is in the early morning or the late afternoon. At these times of day, the sun emits a soft and warm golden glow, perfect for capturing beautiful images. Right after the sun sets is also a good time for lighting. It is important to avoid the harsh light that is especially impactful during the middle of the day. Overcast days also work for good shots. Your garden will shine a bit more if you lightly spray your plants with water. It also helps to spray water on the soil and walkways prior to shooting pictures.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb