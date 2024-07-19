© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Lawn Mower Blades

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

A lawn mower with dull blades causes your grass to have brown tips. Dull blades also make your mower harder to push. Small engine shops often specialize in blade sharpening or if you are handy, you can try to sharpen the blades yourself. If they are really dinged up, replace them. When your blades are dull lawn mowers use 20% more gasoline, spewing out more pollution. Consider the benefits of an electric mower. According to the EPA, running a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving an average car 200 miles.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb