Growing Home: Lawn Mower Blades

A lawn mower with dull blades causes your grass to have brown tips. Dull blades also make your mower harder to push. Small engine shops often specialize in blade sharpening or if you are handy, you can try to sharpen the blades yourself. If they are really dinged up, replace them. When your blades are dull lawn mowers use 20% more gasoline, spewing out more pollution. Consider the benefits of an electric mower. According to the EPA, running a gas-powered lawn mower for one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving an average car 200 miles.