Growing Home: Cut Flowers

Cut flowers from the garden last longer if they are harvested in the morning. It also helps to cut the stem at a slant. The bouquet will last the longest if you change the water daily. There are also commercially available powdered or liquid preservatives that you can add to the water in the vase. For hollow stemmed flowers, hold the flower upside down and fill the stem with water. Flowers with milky sap are best preserved by burning the cut end with a lit match before placing it in a vase of water. Keep cut flowers in a cool location for a longer life.