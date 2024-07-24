© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Cucumbers

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Cucumbers are native to India and were introduced to the Americas by Spanish explorers. They require regular watering especially when setting fruit. They also prefer rich soil and regular fertilization. There are two types of cucumbers: pickling types, which have thicker skin and remain crisp when pickled; and slicers, which are for fresh eating. Always do a good job of picking mature cucumbers because if you accidentally leave a hidden mature cucumber on the vine, that plant will slow its production of future fruits. Keeping the vines well-picked will result in higher yields.

Johnathon Rhubarb
