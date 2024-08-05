Growing Home: Lady Bugs

Ladybugs eat garden pests, but few know about Green Lacewing Flies, who are better than ladybugs at pest control. They have green bodies one-half inch long, with finely veined, greenish transparent wings and unique copper-colored eyes. The lacewing larvae look like little alligators and are voracious, eating hundreds of soft bodied insects a day, including aphids. They are so hungry that the female lacewings evolved to lay eggs on the tips of thin stalks to prevent the first-born larvae from eating its siblings before they hatch as they can’t climb up the stalks.

