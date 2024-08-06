Growing Home: Banana Shortage

We may soon be facing a banana shortage due to the fungus known as the “Panama disease.” Over 95% of the bananas grown in the world are susceptible to this disease because all farms grow the same variety known as the “Cavendish” banana. Ironically, Cavendish was developed for its disease resistance after another fungus wiped out an older dominant variety in the 1950s. In some countries, they spray up to 60 times a year to try to control this fungus. Scientists In Australia are creating new varieties that might be disease resistant. They hope it will future proof the banana and help cut down on pesticide use.