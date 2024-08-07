Growing Home: Beneficial Bugs

Beneficial bugs help control many harmful garden pests by either eating the pests or laying eggs on the pests which also kill them. A lot of these beneficial insects also feed on flower pollen. You can encourage more naturally occurring beneficial insects if you try to include more flowers in your landscape. Good choices are flowers with yellow centers and those with lots of pollen like daisies, asters, feverfew, marigolds, and sunflowers. Also herbs like dill and fennel attract beneficial insects. With these plants you will attract more good bugs like ladybugs, lacewing flies and some special very tiny wasps that parasitize pests.

