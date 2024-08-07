© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: Beneficial Bugs

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Beneficial bugs help control many harmful garden pests by either eating the pests or laying eggs on the pests which also kill them. A lot of these beneficial insects also feed on flower pollen. You can encourage more naturally occurring beneficial insects if you try to include more flowers in your landscape. Good choices are flowers with yellow centers and those with lots of pollen like daisies, asters, feverfew, marigolds, and sunflowers. Also herbs like dill and fennel attract beneficial insects. With these plants you will attract more good bugs like ladybugs, lacewing flies and some special very tiny wasps that parasitize pests.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb