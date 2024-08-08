© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Growing Home

Growing Home: The Maximilian Sunflower

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

The Maximilian Sunflower is a tall drought tolerant perennial that provides end of season color, blooming from September into October with numerous large golden daisy-like flowers. It grows tall, up to 7 feet high and is a great choice for the back of perennial beds. The foliage provides an interesting texture, having long, narrow leaves prior to the blooms. It is a tough perennial that is good for difficult growing conditions. The Maximilian sunflower is hardy in much of our Rocky Mountain valleys. It can be started from either seeds or plants.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb