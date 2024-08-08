Growing Home: The Maximilian Sunflower

The Maximilian Sunflower is a tall drought tolerant perennial that provides end of season color, blooming from September into October with numerous large golden daisy-like flowers. It grows tall, up to 7 feet high and is a great choice for the back of perennial beds. The foliage provides an interesting texture, having long, narrow leaves prior to the blooms. It is a tough perennial that is good for difficult growing conditions. The Maximilian sunflower is hardy in much of our Rocky Mountain valleys. It can be started from either seeds or plants.