Growing Home: Cabbage Worms

If your kale, broccoli, cabbage, or cauliflower have holes in their leaves, then you likely have cabbage worms. They are the larvae of a small white cabbage butterfly. You can rub off the white eggs on the underside of the leaves and remove any green larvae who eat the leaves. Also try the organic pesticide known by the acronym of “BT” which stands for “Bacillus thuringiensis.” BT is toxic only to these pests, not other beneficial insects. BT is available as a dust or a spray. It is non-toxic to people, animals and beneficial insects. It can be used right up to harvest day if you wash the leaves. Some brand names include Dipel and Thuricide.