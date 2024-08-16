© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Garden Trowel

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

A garden trowel is one of the most important garden tools. Cheap trowels are notorious for bending and breaking. Thicker metal trowels are always better. Also, look for a sharp tip for easier digging. A cushioned handle is also a plus and may prevent a few blisters at the end of the day. A favorite of mine are trowels with a curved handle. This gives you some extra torque when digging. One curved handle trowel is sold by the Radius company. Another favorite trowel is the Japanese weeder that is also called a hori hori. It’s like a big crocodile Dundee knife for the garden. It’s great for both weeding and planting.

