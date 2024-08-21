Growing Home: Heirloom Livestock

The movement to grow heirloom seeds is popular. But there is also an extinction problem with heirloom livestock. These are livestock breeds that have fallen out of favor and are in danger of being lost forever. The United Nations estimates that we lose an average of two domestic animal breeds each week. The Livestock Conservancy is a nonprofit membership organization and is working to educate people and are expanding endangered livestock and poultry populations threatened with extinction. Included in their mission are over 150 breeds of donkeys, cattle, goats, horses, sheep, pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys.