Growing Home: Colchicine

Colchicine, is a chemical produced by a fall blooming bulb, known as the Autumn Crocus (Colchicum autumnale). It was used as early as 1500 BC to treat joint swelling. In 1961 Colchicine was approved by the FDA for medical use as an anti-inflammatory and is commonly prescribed to treat Gout. In 2021 there were 2 million prescriptions for Colchicine. Plant breeders also use Colchicine because it has the unusual ability to double the number of chromosomes in plant cells. When chromosomes are doubled from Colchicine treatment it frequently results in larger fruits, hardier and faster-growing plants, and often produces larger flowers.