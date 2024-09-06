Growing Home: Endangered Plant Species

Plants close to extinction are usually endangered because of human encroachment or climate change. Trying to save endangered plant species is also good for humanity. The endangered Himalayan Mayapple is a good example. Mayapple produces a compound found to treat a range of cancers. Researchers were lucky to find and save this plant so its compounds could be studied and replicated. There are several plants that were not endangered until they became popular for their medicinal qualities. This is because humans are overharvesting these plants. Some endangered medicinal plants include Golden Seal, Bloodroot, Sandalwood, and various forms of Ginseng.