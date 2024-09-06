Growing Home: National Honey Month

September is National Honey Month celebrating the pollinators that make our produce possible. Support our local beekeepers and purchase a jar of fresh, local honey. Plan to plant more nectar providing flowers next year and avoid using insecticides especially near flowers. Honey contains a unique mixture of glucose and fructose, and studies say this unique sugar helps prevent fatigue and enhances athletic performance. When honey is placed on wounds it has been found to help clear up and heal infections. Honey, if kept in a sealed container, never goes bad. In fact, a 3,000-year-old jar of honey was found in an Egyptian tomb.