Growing Home: Canning

With harvest season in full swing, it’s time to store food in glass ‘canning’ jars. If you are canning acidic foods such as tomatoes or fruits without any other ingredients, you can use the simpler “water bath” method. It helps to add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice per quart to maintain acidity. All other canned foods should be processed using a pressure cooker designed for canning to prevent botulism and for safe outcomes. Always use brand new lids with your canning jars. If you are new to canning, check out the many canning tips provided by Colorado State University Extension Service on the web.