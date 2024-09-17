Growing Home: Ponderosa Pines

It is time for the ponderosa pines and many other pine trees to tell you that fall is in the air and on the ground. If you notice the needles on your pines turning yellow closest to the trunk, don’t despair. It is natural for these pines to shed their needles this time of year. This is how they get ready for winter much like other trees in fall. First, the leaves closest to the trunk get a paler green and then turn yellow and then drop to the ground. If the needles furthest from the trunk are turning yellow, get a hold of an expert arborist, as it might be an indication that the tree is suffering from some potential problems.