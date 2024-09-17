© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Ponderosa Pines

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 17, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

It is time for the ponderosa pines and many other pine trees to tell you that fall is in the air and on the ground. If you notice the needles on your pines turning yellow closest to the trunk, don’t despair. It is natural for these pines to shed their needles this time of year. This is how they get ready for winter much like other trees in fall. First, the leaves closest to the trunk get a paler green and then turn yellow and then drop to the ground. If the needles furthest from the trunk are turning yellow, get a hold of an expert arborist, as it might be an indication that the tree is suffering from some potential problems.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb