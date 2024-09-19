Growing Home: Fall Planting

There are still a lot of things that can be planted this time of year. Fall flowering bulbs, garlic bulbs, trees, shrubs and even grass seed. But before it gets real cold, Check the garage, storage shed and yard for an inventory of tools, sprinklers and hoses. This is a good time to clean dirt off the tools and rub vegetable oil on the handles and blades to prevent rust and wood cracks. Before frost hits, drain and store sprinklers and hoses. Hoses and plastic pots are best stored out of the sun as the sun breaks down the plastic. Water left in plastic sprinklers and irrigation timers may form ice that cracks them with freezing temperatures.