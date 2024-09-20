Growing Home: Coconuts

Coconuts can float in the ocean for months, and still germinate. Thus, they can be found all over the planet. The word “coco” is derived from a 16th century Spanish word meaning “grinning face,” due to the three indentations in the shell that resembled a face. Coconuts provide food, fuel, cosmetics, medicines, and building materials. The outer shell’s fiber is called “coir,” and is used as an alternative to peat moss in plant growing mixes. There are questions about the sustainability of peat moss in the environment. But there are also questions about the sustainability of coir. I encourage you to look into the pros and cons of peatmoss versus coir.