Growing Home

Growing Home: Pumpkin Seeds

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Pumpkin seeds are edible, but it is hard to separate the hull from the seed, and if you don’t, the hulls are difficult to chew. Thanks to some dedicated pumpkin breeders, we now have varieties with only a thin film replacing the tough hull. Some available hull-less pumpkin varieties include ‘Kakai,’ ‘Lady Godiva,’ and ‘Williams Naked Seeded Pumpkin.’ Pumpkin seeds are high in both vitamins and minerals. Pumpkins are native to the Americas, originating from the southwestern United States through Mexico, Central America and western South America. Pumpkins have been cultivated since 3500 B.C. and are one of the longest cultivated crops in the western hemisphere.

Johnathon Rhubarb
