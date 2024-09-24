© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Growing Home

Growing Home: Acidic Soil

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

It is commonly believed that evergreen needles on the ground cause overly acidic soil. Scientists say this is a myth as there are no significant changes to the soil’s pH levels. People believe this because plants have a hard time growing under evergreens. The problem is not the soil’s pH but is caused by the evergreen’s thick shade and an abundance of surface feeder roots that out-compete other plants. In our western alkaline soils pine needles make a great mulch for overwintering perennials and other plants. Unlike many mulches, conifer needles do not blow away and provide insulating airspaces. As the needles degrade, they provide needed organic matter.

